Table XII qualification completed for 1-6 FAR on Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade complete Table XII qualifications on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualifications certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



Shot List

00:06 - 00:27 U.S. Army M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems driving into the resupply point

00:27 - 00:42 U.S. Soldiers unloading empty rocket pods from M270 MLRS

00:42 - 01:25 U.S. Soldiers loading new rocket pods into M270 MLRS

01:25 - 01:37 U.S. Army M270 MLRS driving out of resupply point

01:37 - 02:22 U.S. Army M270 MLRS firing rockets