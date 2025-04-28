Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Table XII qualification completed for 1-6 FAR on Grafenwoehr Training Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade complete Table XII qualifications on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualifications certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    Shot List
    00:06 - 00:27 U.S. Army M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems driving into the resupply point
    00:27 - 00:42 U.S. Soldiers unloading empty rocket pods from M270 MLRS
    00:42 - 01:25 U.S. Soldiers loading new rocket pods into M270 MLRS
    01:25 - 01:37 U.S. Army M270 MLRS driving out of resupply point
    01:37 - 02:22 U.S. Army M270 MLRS firing rockets

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960325
    VIRIN: 250429-A-CK914-6376
    Filename: DOD_110956782
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Table XII qualification completed for 1-6 FAR on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    TableXII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download