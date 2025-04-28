U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade complete Table XII qualifications on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualifications certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
Shot List
00:06 - 00:27 U.S. Army M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems driving into the resupply point
00:27 - 00:42 U.S. Soldiers unloading empty rocket pods from M270 MLRS
00:42 - 01:25 U.S. Soldiers loading new rocket pods into M270 MLRS
01:25 - 01:37 U.S. Army M270 MLRS driving out of resupply point
01:37 - 02:22 U.S. Army M270 MLRS firing rockets
|04.29.2025
|04.29.2025 11:52
|B-Roll
|960325
|250429-A-CK914-6376
|DOD_110956782
|00:02:22
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
This work, Table XII qualification completed for 1-6 FAR on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
