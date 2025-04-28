41st FAB Soldiers conduct M270A2 live-fire on Grafenwoehr Training Area

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct Table XII live-fire qualification on the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualification is a live-fire exercise to certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
|04.29.2025
|04.29.2025 11:56
|Video Productions
|960324
|250429-A-GV482-1009
|DOD_110956780
|00:00:30
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|0
|0
