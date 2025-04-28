Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Soldiers conduct M270A2 live-fire on Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct Table XII live-fire qualification on the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, April 29, 2025. Table XII qualification is a live-fire exercise to certify a crew chief and their members on their assigned weapons system. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960324
    VIRIN: 250429-A-GV482-1009
    Filename: DOD_110956780
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB Soldiers conduct M270A2 live-fire on Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

