    TRADOC Best Squad Foot March B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    TRADOC-assigned Soldiers participate in a foot march of the Best Warrior Competition on April 29 at Fort Eustis, VA. The TRADOC Best Squad competition is underway at Fort Eustis, VA, where nine teams are battling for the chance to represent TRADOC at the prestigious Army Best Squad competition. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance but also their grit and determination. Only the strongest, most cohesive, and battle-ready squad will earn the honor of advancing to the next level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 10:39
    Location: US

