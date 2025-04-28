Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2025. This exercise provided a training platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. It also increased readiness, keeping contingency response teams prepared to be deployed at any time for any purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)