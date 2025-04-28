Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2025. This exercise provided a training platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. It also increased readiness, keeping contingency response teams prepared to be deployed at any time for any purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe, by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    readiness
    435th CRG
    interopability
    Agile Bison
    Agile Bison 25-1

