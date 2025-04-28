U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing participate in exercise Agile Bison 25-1 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16, 2025. This exercise provided a training platform to refine tactics, techniques and procedures used in rapid response scenarios. It also increased readiness, keeping contingency response teams prepared to be deployed at any time for any purpose. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960318
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-OS112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110956699
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Bison puts Airmen’s skill to the test and strengthens interoperability across Europe, by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
