U.S. military service members, assigned to Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Osan Air Base, participate in Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstrations in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. Guests were invited to enjoy a live demonstration and were taught ready stances, high kicking exercises, and board breaking activities. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 08:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960296
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-EM935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110956344
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kukkiwon Taekwando Demonstration, by CPL Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.