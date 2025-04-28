Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kukkiwon Taekwando Demonstration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. military service members, assigned to Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Osan Air Base, participate in Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstrations in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. Guests were invited to enjoy a live demonstration and were taught ready stances, high kicking exercises, and board breaking activities. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Pomare Te'o Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 08:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960296
    VIRIN: 250425-A-EM935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110956344
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kukkiwon Taekwando Demonstration, by CPL Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download