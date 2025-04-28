B-ROLL: US Soldiers celebrate 80th anniversary of the liberation of Montecchio Maggiore, Italy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, participate in the Liberation Day Parade at Montecchio Maggiore, Italy, April 27, 2025. This day known as “Festa della Liberazione”, commemorates the end of the Nazi occupation and fascist rule during World War II. On April 28, 1945, a task force made up of Soldiers from the 88th Infantry Division liberated Montecchio Maggiore, just a few miles west of Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)



Shot List

(00:00:00) CLOSE SHOT CUTAWAY: Street signs.

(00:02:09) MEDIUM SHOT PAN DOWN: 173rd soldier holds the guidon in front of the formation.

(00:08:13) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Ryan Hulse salutes.

(00:12:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier salutes.

(00:14:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier holds the guidon.

(00:16:14) WIDE SHOT: Italian representative delivers remarks on a podium.

(00:21:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Italian representative delivers remarks on a podium.

(00:28:09) MEDIUM SHOT PAN RIGHT: Local Italian school choir singing, man wiping his tears at the end.

(00:50:01) WIDE SHOT: Lt. Col. Hulse delivers remarks at the podium besides translator Angela Balbo.

(01:02:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Col. Hulse delivers remarks at the podium besides translator Angela Balbo.

(01:12:25) CLOSE SHOT CUTAWAY: Laurel wreath by a monument.

(01:15:06) MEDIUM SHOT CUTAWAY: Lion statue in front of the cathedral.

(01:17:07) WIDE SHOT PAN RIGHT: Italian actors reenact celebration on a tank during the tank parade.

(01:20:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Italian actors reenact celebration on a tank during the tank parade.

(01:25:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Italian actors reenact celebration on a tank during the tank parade.

(01:31:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Actors pose for a photo with a kid.

(01:35:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Actors pose for a photo with a family

(01:38:00) WIDE SHOT (SLOW-MO): Actors pose for a photo together.

(01:46:29) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOW-MO): Woman waves an Italian flag around the square.

(02:01:25) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOW-MO): Actors dance together around the square.

(02:12:10) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOW-MO): Legs of actors dancing around.

(02:19:12) WIDE SHOT: Soldiers and Italians dance together in the square.

(02:27:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier and woman dance together in the square.

(02:32:19) WIDE SHOT: Soldiers and local communities hold hands and dance around in a circle.

(02:41:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier and Italian actor dancing together.

(02:50:13) WIDE SHOT: Soldiers waving the Italian flag.