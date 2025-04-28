Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, set up and ride combat rubber raiding craft in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 06:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960284
|VIRIN:
|250426-M-LU593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110956163
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|RIZAL, PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: Balikatan 25: Australian Army Soldiers with 5th/7th Bn., RAR conduct small boat operations, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.