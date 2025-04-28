Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Balikatan 25: Australian Army Soldiers with 5th/7th Bn., RAR conduct small boat operations

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, set up and ride combat rubber raiding craft in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 26, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960284
    VIRIN: 250426-M-LU593-1001
    Filename: DOD_110956163
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: RIZAL, PH

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines, MRF-D 25.3,

