    (B-Roll) MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct on-off drills from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. This drill ensures rapid and effective loading and unloading of military personnel aboard a MV-22B Osprey. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 06:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960282
    VIRIN: 250429-M-JE726-1234
    Filename: DOD_110956092
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

