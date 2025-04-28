(B-Roll) MRF-D 25.3: Marines conduct on-off drills

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 conduct on-off drills from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, April 29, 2025. This drill ensures rapid and effective loading and unloading of military personnel aboard a MV-22B Osprey. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 06:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960282
|VIRIN:
|250429-M-JE726-1234
|Filename:
|DOD_110956092
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
