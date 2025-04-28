U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with the 36th Fighter Squadron from Osan Air Base takeoff from Gwangju Air Base, South Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1, April 24, 2025. FF25-1 is a military exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960274
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-JN598-1056
|Filename:
|DOD_110955951
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force participates in Freedom Flag 25-1, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
