Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force participates in Freedom Flag 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with the 36th Fighter Squadron from Osan Air Base takeoff from Gwangju Air Base, South Korea, during exercise Freedom Flag 25-1, April 24, 2025. FF25-1 is a military exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea air forces designed to enhance readiness through realistic, complex training scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 07:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960274
    VIRIN: 250424-M-JN598-1056
    Filename: DOD_110955951
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force participates in Freedom Flag 25-1, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flying
    1st MAW
    aviation
    MAG12
    soaring
    Freedom Flag 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download