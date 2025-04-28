Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Spotlight - Continue to serve

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON JAPAN, JAPAN

    04.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting 1SG Eric Douse, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, and why he continues to serve.
    Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 01:27
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON JAPAN, JP

    MakeADifference
    Beallyoucanbe
    Soldierstories
    ARMY250

