June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
First Sgt. Eric Douse, known to his Soldiers as “Top,” is assigned to U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan. He is a tireless trainer of personnel who has been in the Army for 17 years and counting.
In this vignette, Douse shares the story of why he joined the Army and why he continues to serve.
#Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 18:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960253
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110955246
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_1SG Eric Douse, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.