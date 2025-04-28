What is a Sapper?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For 250 years, sappers have served as elite U.S. Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.



This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course. U.S. Army Engineers have evolved to encompass the twin pillars of modern engineer operations, providing engineering expertise to the Army, and responding to the nation’s toughest engineering and environmental challenges. Today, under the Chief of Engineers, more than 84,000 Army Engineer Soldiers serve in active duty, reserve, and National Guard troop units.



In this video, the Alaska District’s Maj. Matthew Ripperger, 1st Lt. Spencer Myers and Maj. Blake Jones discuss the duties and qualifications of a sapper in recognition of Engineer Regiment Week.