    What is a Sapper?

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Cameron McLeod 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    For 250 years, sappers have served as elite U.S. Army combat engineers, supporting frontline infantry in every war throughout American history. The Sapper Leader Course tests the limits of human endurance, and only the best make it through and wear the tab.

    This year we celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 40 years of the Sapper Leader Course. U.S. Army Engineers have evolved to encompass the twin pillars of modern engineer operations, providing engineering expertise to the Army, and responding to the nation’s toughest engineering and environmental challenges. Today, under the Chief of Engineers, more than 84,000 Army Engineer Soldiers serve in active duty, reserve, and National Guard troop units.

    In this video, the Alaska District’s Maj. Matthew Ripperger, 1st Lt. Spencer Myers and Maj. Blake Jones discuss the duties and qualifications of a sapper in recognition of Engineer Regiment Week.

