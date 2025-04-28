Yellow Ribbon Month of Military Child: Willis Courageous Kids Contest 2025 Winner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Willis and her family attended the Air Force Reserve Command’s Yellow Ribbon event in Arlington, Virginia, April 25-27, 2025. Willis was honored as the winner of the 5th Annual Our Military Kids Courageous Kids Contest in the U.S. Air Force Reserve category. In this video, Willis shares her inspiring story of supporting her family during her father’s deployment, including her continued community involvement. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)