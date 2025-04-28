Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yellow Ribbon Month of Military Child: Willis Courageous Kids Contest 2025 Winner

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Willis and her family attended the Air Force Reserve Command’s Yellow Ribbon event in Arlington, Virginia, April 25-27, 2025. Willis was honored as the winner of the 5th Annual Our Military Kids Courageous Kids Contest in the U.S. Air Force Reserve category. In this video, Willis shares her inspiring story of supporting her family during her father’s deployment, including her continued community involvement. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 18:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960239
    VIRIN: 250426-F-AO111-3307
    Filename: DOD_110954966
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yellow Ribbon Month of Military Child: Willis Courageous Kids Contest 2025 Winner, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    yellow ribbon
    Yellow Ribbon Event
    AFRC
    Month of Military Child
    Air Force Reserve Comand

