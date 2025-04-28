ICOE; TRADOC Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct the Modified Law Enforcment Weapons Qualification and Weapons Qualification during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, April 28, 2025. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance but also their grit and determination.