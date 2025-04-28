ICOE; TRADOC Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct the Modified Law Enforcment Weapons Qualification and Weapons Qualification during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, April 28, 2025. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance but also their grit and determination.
