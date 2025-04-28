Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICOE; TRADOC Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence conduct the Modified Law Enforcment Weapons Qualification and Weapons Qualification during the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, April 28, 2025. This rigorous event pushes competitors to their limits, testing not only their physical and mental endurance but also their grit and determination.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960238
    VIRIN: 250428-A-JA380-6001
    Filename: DOD_110954946
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    TRADOC Best Squad

