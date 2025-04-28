Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Community Salutes

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The city of El Paso united to celebrate and recognize 150 local high school seniors who decided to take the leap and answer our nation's call to enlist.

    U.S. Army recruit Isaiah Lucero, U.S. Army recruiter Kevin Atalig, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul Albright and Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison's Crista Mack, April 16, 2025, about the importance of this event.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 17:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

