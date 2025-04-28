Our Community Salutes

The city of El Paso united to celebrate and recognize 150 local high school seniors who decided to take the leap and answer our nation's call to enlist.
U.S. Army recruit Isaiah Lucero, U.S. Army recruiter Kevin Atalig, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul Albright and Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison's Crista Mack, April 16, 2025, about the importance of this event.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
