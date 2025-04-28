Our Community Salutes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The city of El Paso united to celebrate and recognize 150 local high school seniors who decided to take the leap and answer our nation's call to enlist.



U.S. Army recruit Isaiah Lucero, U.S. Army recruiter Kevin Atalig, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Paul Albright and Fort Bliss Garrison Commander Col. Brendan Gallagher spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison's Crista Mack, April 16, 2025, about the importance of this event.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)