U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2025, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960234
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-OK556-8068
|Filename:
|DOD_110954794
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocks trout at Fort McCoy for 2025, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.