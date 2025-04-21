Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocks trout at Fort McCoy for 2025, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2025, in Suukjak Sep Lake on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Approximately 15,000 rainbow trout were stocked at several lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy by the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis. The rainbow trout are popular game fish for anglers and many Fort McCoy waterways. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960229
    VIRIN: 250423-A-OK556-8382
    Filename: DOD_110954621
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    fishing
    Fort McCoy
    fishing at Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

