    Coast Guard Ancient Albatrosses, Coast Guard aviation

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Rear Adm. Carola List, the 28th Coast Guard Golden Ancient Albatross, and Rear Adm. Christopher Bartz, the 27th Ancient Albatross, talk about the importance the service's aviation crews provide for conducting critical missions to the nation, April 24, 2025 at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Instituted in 1966, the Coast Guard Ancient Albatross Award honors the active duty aviator, both officer and enlisted, who has served the longest in the aviation field. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:06
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

