Coast Guard Ancient Albatrosses, Coast Guard aviation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Rear Adm. Carola List, the 28th Coast Guard Golden Ancient Albatross, and Rear Adm. Christopher Bartz, the 27th Ancient Albatross, talk about the importance the service's aviation crews provide for conducting critical missions to the nation, April 24, 2025 at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Instituted in 1966, the Coast Guard Ancient Albatross Award honors the active duty aviator, both officer and enlisted, who has served the longest in the aviation field. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)