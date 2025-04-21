Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generation Exercise 25-1 B-roll

    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in Generation Exercise 25-1 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 23, 2025. The exercise tests a unit’s ability to rapidly generate aircraft and personnel for deployment or combat operations.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960221
    VIRIN: 250423-F-EK662-1578
    Filename: DOD_110954203
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

