During his visit to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, for a Senior Leader Forum, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Command Sergeant Major, CSM Victor Laragione, met with Soldiers at Munson Army Health Center to share leader professional development. He said that as Soldiers progress in their career and assume more leadership roles, it remains vital that they maintain their technical skills and train new Soldiers to maintain readiness.
|04.25.2025
|04.28.2025 16:25
|Package
|960220
|250425-O-OT285-4840
|DOD_110954180
|00:00:56
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
