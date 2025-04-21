Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader Professional Development

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    During his visit to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, for a Senior Leader Forum, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Command Sergeant Major, CSM Victor Laragione, met with Soldiers at Munson Army Health Center to share leader professional development. He said that as Soldiers progress in their career and assume more leadership roles, it remains vital that they maintain their technical skills and train new Soldiers to maintain readiness.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025
    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

