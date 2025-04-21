MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tampa residents and U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) honor 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez during a community cleanup at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. Lopez, a Tampa native, U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. The community cleanup event commemorated his enduring legacy of courage, leadership, and selfless service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)