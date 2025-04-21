Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Ruben Cordero 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Tampa residents and U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) honor 1st Lt. Baldomero Lopez during a community cleanup at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. Lopez, a Tampa native, U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and Medal of Honor recipient for his heroic actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. The community cleanup event commemorated his enduring legacy of courage, leadership, and selfless service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mr. Ruben Cordero)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960216
    VIRIN: 250428-M-FA445-4571
    Filename: DOD_110954106
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    MARCENT
    USMC

