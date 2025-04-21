Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    238th RS Flyover

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing

    The 238th Reconnaissance Squadron conducted a flyover for the Creighton University Military Appreciation game on April 26, 2025, in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. The crew was recognized and presented with a team jersey before the 6th inning. (U.S. Air Force Video by J.B. Artley)

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US

