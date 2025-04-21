Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Accident Response Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll stringer of the 366th Fighter Wing conducting a simulated aircraft crash during the Major Accident Response Exercise at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 24, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960209
    VIRIN: 250424-F-DU754-2001
    Filename: DOD_110953988
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Accident Response Exercise, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Protection
    MARE
    366th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Mare Accident Response Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download