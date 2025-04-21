435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy
Students training with the 435th Training Squadron guide in C-130 aircraft from the 934th Operations Support Squadron out of Minneapolis MN. into the dirt Young Air Assault Strip (YAAS) at Fort McCoy WI.
The 435th Training Squadron (TRS) is under the USAF Expeditionary Operations School (EOS) charged with training and educating all-domain command and control (C2) Mobility Warfighters.
The Eagles develop a wide range of mobility professionals from a variety of AFSCs while modifying courses to meet current evolving worldwide operations. Combined, the squadron delivers 32 C2 courses including Functional and Geographic Air Operations Center training, AMC Command Post, Air Mobility Liaison Officer, Director of Mobility Forces, and Landing Zone Operations.
The 435th graduates approximately 1,200 students annually who then integrate back with their respective Wings, MAJCOMs, Air Operations Center or Joint Force Commander directly impacting the global environment and operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960203
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110953839
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS
