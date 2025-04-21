Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy
    Students training with the 435th Training Squadron guide in C-130 aircraft from the 934th Operations Support Squadron out of Minneapolis MN. into the dirt Young Air Assault Strip (YAAS) at Fort McCoy WI.
    The 435th Training Squadron (TRS) is under the USAF Expeditionary Operations School (EOS) charged with training and educating all-domain command and control (C2) Mobility Warfighters.
    The Eagles develop a wide range of mobility professionals from a variety of AFSCs while modifying courses to meet current evolving worldwide operations. Combined, the squadron delivers 32 C2 courses including Functional and Geographic Air Operations Center training, AMC Command Post, Air Mobility Liaison Officer, Director of Mobility Forces, and Landing Zone Operations.
    The 435th graduates approximately 1,200 students annually who then integrate back with their respective Wings, MAJCOMs, Air Operations Center or Joint Force Commander directly impacting the global environment and operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960203
    VIRIN: 250415-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110953839
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Aviation training
    934th Air Wing
    435th training squadron

