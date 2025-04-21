video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



435th Training Squadron training at Fort McCoy

Students training with the 435th Training Squadron guide in C-130 aircraft from the 934th Operations Support Squadron out of Minneapolis MN. into the dirt Young Air Assault Strip (YAAS) at Fort McCoy WI.

The 435th Training Squadron (TRS) is under the USAF Expeditionary Operations School (EOS) charged with training and educating all-domain command and control (C2) Mobility Warfighters.

The Eagles develop a wide range of mobility professionals from a variety of AFSCs while modifying courses to meet current evolving worldwide operations. Combined, the squadron delivers 32 C2 courses including Functional and Geographic Air Operations Center training, AMC Command Post, Air Mobility Liaison Officer, Director of Mobility Forces, and Landing Zone Operations.

The 435th graduates approximately 1,200 students annually who then integrate back with their respective Wings, MAJCOMs, Air Operations Center or Joint Force Commander directly impacting the global environment and operations.