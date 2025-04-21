Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Assistance Fund 2025

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Air Force Base Commander Col. Shamekia Toliver and Command Chief CMSgt Caleb Vaden ask for support for the AFAF 2025 campaign.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 11:53
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 960200
    VIRIN: 250425-F-BL084-9488
    Filename: DOD_110953622
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

