Maxwell Air Force Base Commander Col. Shamekia Toliver and Command Chief CMSgt Caleb Vaden ask for support for the AFAF 2025 campaign.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|960200
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-BL084-9488
|Filename:
|DOD_110953622
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Assistance Fund 2025, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
