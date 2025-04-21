75th Field Artillery SHARP Lifting the Burden Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



75th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the "Lifting the Burden" competition throughout April 2025 in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The competition, coordinated by Sgt. 1st Class John Spurlock, the Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention (SHARP) Victim Advocate, represented the community helping victims of sexual assault lift the burden of trauma, helping them to find treatment to ultimately become a survivor.



Sgt. Larry Saddler won the competition, lifting 560 lbs.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)