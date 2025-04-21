Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Field Artillery SHARP Lifting the Burden Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    75th Field Artillery Brigade conducted the "Lifting the Burden" competition throughout April 2025 in support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The competition, coordinated by Sgt. 1st Class John Spurlock, the Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention (SHARP) Victim Advocate, represented the community helping victims of sexual assault lift the burden of trauma, helping them to find treatment to ultimately become a survivor.

    Sgt. Larry Saddler won the competition, lifting 560 lbs.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960199
    VIRIN: 250428-A-WX026-6668
    Filename: DOD_110953607
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Field Artillery SHARP Lifting the Burden Competition, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

