Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPSEC Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    An OPSEC awareness month animation was produced for the Air Force Reserve at Robins AFB, Georgia, on April 28, 2025, to remind Reserve Citizen Airmen and civilian personnel of the importance of protecting sensitive information and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960198
    VIRIN: 250428-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110953594
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Awareness Month, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download