An OPSEC awareness month animation was produced for the Air Force Reserve at Robins AFB, Georgia, on April 28, 2025, to remind Reserve Citizen Airmen and civilian personnel of the importance of protecting sensitive information and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960198
|VIRIN:
|250428-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110953594
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OPSEC Awareness Month, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
