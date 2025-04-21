LEAP Scholar: What's Your Story

Discover how LEAP Scholars break down language and cultural barriers, strengthen multinational partnerships, and enhance mission success across the globe. Hear firsthand experiences and learn how LEAP shapes the future of agile combat employment and joint operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960195
|VIRIN:
|250428-O-XQ105-8915
|Filename:
|DOD_110953514
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
