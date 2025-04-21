Cadets from Oklahoma State University tour Fort Sill, spending time in both field and classroom environments.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960184
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-XJ119-6395
|Filename:
|DOD_110953343
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OSU Cadets Vist Fort Sill, by SFC Keegan Mattick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.