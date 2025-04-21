Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSU Cadets Vist Fort Sill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Mattick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Cadets from Oklahoma State University tour Fort Sill, spending time in both field and classroom environments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960184
    VIRIN: 250424-A-XJ119-6395
    Filename: DOD_110953343
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSU Cadets Vist Fort Sill, by SFC Keegan Mattick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC cadet
    Oklahoma State University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download