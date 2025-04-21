Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st LAR and MCWL showcase the Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft and Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion and the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory showcase the Multi-Mission Reconnaissance Craft and speak to the capabilities and role of the Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 17, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Weapon of Choice performed by Fabian Tell/stock.adobe.com

    Location: US

