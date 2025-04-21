Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Interview - Vehicle Registration Pt. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with Victor Baez-an, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Registry of Motor Vehicles Operations Manager, about the office's current data points with respect to decreasing wait times for service members hoping to register and re-register their vehicles April 28, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 10:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 960171
    VIRIN: 250423-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_110953141
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Interview - Vehicle Registration Pt. 1, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vehicle Registration Office
    USAREUR AF
    IMCOM - Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download