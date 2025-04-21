B-roll of Flintlock 2025: Special Operations Demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rangers from the United Kingdom and members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct a demonstration of a joint raid in preparation for exercise Flintlock, April 22, 2025, in Jacqueville, Côte D’Ivoire. Flintlock tests the unique capabilities of special operations forces, strengthening U.S., allied and partner forces’ ability to counter terrorism, enhance stability and deter aggression. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Karla Parra)