    Flintlock 2025: Special Operations Joint Raid Demonstration

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Rangers from the United Kingdom and members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct a joint special operations demonstration in preparation for exercise Flintlock, April 22, 2025, in Jacqueville, Côte D’Ivoire. Flintlock tests the unique capabilities of special operations forces, strengthening U.S., allied and partner forces’ ability to counter terrorism, enhance stability and deter aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 07:29
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI

    AFRICOM
    SOF
    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    CIV
    FL25

