Rangers from the United Kingdom and members of the Ivorian Special Forces conduct a joint special operations demonstration in preparation for exercise Flintlock, April 22, 2025, in Jacqueville, Côte D’Ivoire. Flintlock tests the unique capabilities of special operations forces, strengthening U.S., allied and partner forces’ ability to counter terrorism, enhance stability and deter aggression. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 07:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960169
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-DU706-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_110952918
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Flintlock 2025: Special Operations Joint Raid Demonstration, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.