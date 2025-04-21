Broll: US, Tunisia conduct water purification in support of African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Tunisian Armed Forces conduct repairs on water purification equipment during African Lion 2025 (AL25) at the Port of Gabes, Tunisia, April 25, 2025. U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 240th Combat Sustainment Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, based in Baumholder, Germany, extract Mediterranean Sea water, purifying it into potable water for units supporting the exercise. African Lion 25 (AL25) is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Video by U.S Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Abel M. Aungst)



Shot List

(00:00:00.00) Port panning shot

(00:00:07.00) Water filtration close up

(00:00:14.03) Water filtration medium shot

(00:00:20.22) Water filtration long shot

(00:00:31.04) Sample collection Close up

(00:00:38.19) Sample collection medium shot

(00:00:43.11) Sample collection long shot

(00:00:51.08) U.S. Soldier interactions with Tunisian soldier