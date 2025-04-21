Gate Etiquette: Turn off the wipers!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding drivers to turn off their windshield wipers when approaching entry control points at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. Following proper gate etiquette ensures the safety of security forces Airmen and allows defenders to continue to secure the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)