Gate Etiquette: Turn off the wipers!

An American Forces Network Aviano video spot reminding drivers to turn off their windshield wipers when approaching entry control points at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2025. Following proper gate etiquette ensures the safety of security forces Airmen and allows defenders to continue to secure the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|04.25.2025
|04.28.2025 05:18
|PSA
|960166
|250424-F-YT022-1001
|DOD_110952682
|00:00:30
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|1
