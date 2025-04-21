Balikatan 25: Integrated Air and Missile Defense event

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, utilize a Marine Air Defense Integrated System while conducting an Integrated Air and Missile Defense event during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 27, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
