Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Swift Saber 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing respond to various scenarios and simulated threats during Exercise Swift Saber Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. The exercise challenged 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen across multiple disciplines, from emergency response and force protection to triage and chemical decontamination under realistic, high-stress conditions. Swift Saber 25 strengthened the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demi Ebert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960162
    VIRIN: 250423-F-RR422-1001
    Filename: DOD_110952544
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Saber 25, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combat readiness
    war-fighting
    lethality
    lethality & readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download