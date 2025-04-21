video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing respond to various scenarios and simulated threats during Exercise Swift Saber Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 23, 2025. The exercise challenged 52nd Fighter Wing Airmen across multiple disciplines, from emergency response and force protection to triage and chemical decontamination under realistic, high-stress conditions. Swift Saber 25 strengthened the 52nd FW’s warfighting capabilities by validating Agile Combat Employment concepts such as rapid threat response, dispersed operations and mission generation in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demi Ebert)