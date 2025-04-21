NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 24, 2025) An Explore Europe video highlights the Circumetnea Train that is located in Randazzo, Sicily. The trip was hosted through Sigonella's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR). Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 03:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|960158
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110952488
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore Europe: Circumetnea Train, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
