Explore Europe: Circumetnea Train

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960158" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 24, 2025) An Explore Europe video highlights the Circumetnea Train that is located in Randazzo, Sicily. The trip was hosted through Sigonella's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR). Navy MWR's mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)