    Support Center Pacific Recruitment and Mission Video

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    The Support Center Pacific video is intended to educate and inspire viewers about depot operations that support our warfighters in the Pacific Area of Operations. The video discusses the SCP mission, the recruiting efforts on why Okinawa is a great place to live, and how the SCP contributes to our national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960145
    VIRIN: 250424-F-TK870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110952111
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support Center Pacific Recruitment and Mission Video, by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    OO-ALC
    525th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

