Support Center Pacific Recruitment and Mission Video

The Support Center Pacific video is intended to educate and inspire viewers about depot operations that support our warfighters in the Pacific Area of Operations. The video discusses the SCP mission, the recruiting efforts on why Okinawa is a great place to live, and how the SCP contributes to our national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)