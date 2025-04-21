The competitors spend day three of the 2025 Best Sapper Competition at Fort Leonard Wood showcasing their combat engineer skills during the Sapper Stakes event.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960141
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-XZ156-1791
|Filename:
|DOD_110951957
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition Day Three, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.