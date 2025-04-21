Service members participate in a yoga class during a sunrise yoga event on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025, April 26. FWFL celebrates a time-honored Navy tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960138
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-FG645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110951850
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunrise Yoga aboard USS New York | FWFL25, by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.