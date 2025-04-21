Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard at Fleet Week 5K

    HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews run the Fleet Week 5K in Hollywood, Florida, April 27, 2025. This event allowed service members to interact with the community and improve their fitness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960135
    VIRIN: 250427-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110951694
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale Port Everglades

