US, Tunisian Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

The U.S. Air Force 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (86th AES), 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing, based in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the Tunisian Armed Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at El Aouina Air Base, Tunisia, April 26, 2025, as part of African Lion 25 (AL25). U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Breanna Lamb, assigned to the 86th AES, discussed how the training enhanced joint readiness and interoperability in response to medical emergencies during multinational operations. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1st Sgt. Randall Townsend)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 19:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|960121
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-OD080-9652
|Filename:
|DOD_110951485
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TUNIS, TN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
