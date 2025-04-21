Broll: US, Tunisian Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing, based in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the Tunisian Armed Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at El Aouina Air Base, Tunisia, April 26, 2025, as part of African Lion 25 (AL25). This training enhanced joint readiness and interoperability in response to medical emergencies during multinational operations. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1st Sgt. Randall Townsend)



