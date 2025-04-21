Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: US, Tunisian Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    04.26.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Randall Townsend 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The U.S. Air Force 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 86th Operations Group, 86th Airlift Wing, based in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and the Tunisian Armed Forces conduct aeromedical evacuation training at El Aouina Air Base, Tunisia, April 26, 2025, as part of African Lion 25 (AL25). This training enhanced joint readiness and interoperability in response to medical emergencies during multinational operations. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by 1st Sgt. Randall Townsend)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: Movement towards C-130
    (00:00:02) TIGHT SHOT: Tunisian Crest on C-130
    (00:00:04) LONG SHOT: Movement up loading ramp of C-130
    (00:00:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Preflight Checks Complete
    (00:00:10) LONG SHOT: Tunisian Landscape
    (00:00:13) TIGHT SHOT: IV Injection
    (00:00:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Doctor Preparing IV
    (00:00:19) TIGHT SHOT: IV Complete
    (00:00:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Chest Compressions
    (00:00:25) TIGHT SHOT: Chest Compressions
    (00:00:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Medical Documentation Flight Closeout
    (00:00:25) TIGHT SHOT: Pen to Paper Medical Documentation Flight Closeout

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960120
    VIRIN: 250426-A-OD080-8332
    Filename: DOD_110951483
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: TUNIS, TN

    TAGS

    Medical Evacuation Training
    AfricanLion
    Aeromedical Evacaution
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    StrongerTogeather
    205th TPASE

