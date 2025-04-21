Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain InFocus: MCPON visits NSA Bahrain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    04.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal 

    AFN Bahrain

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea held an All-Hands and award ceremony during a two day visit to Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, April 15-16, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 00:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 960115
    VIRIN: 250416-N-PI910-1001
    Filename: DOD_110951295
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain InFocus: MCPON visits NSA Bahrain, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain AFN Bahrain
    MCPON HONEA
    NSA Bahrain and AFNE.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download