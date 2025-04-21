Coast Guard at Fleet Week Dancing with the Stars and Stripes

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Hannah C. Walter, performs at the Dancing with the Stars and Stripes competition during Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 24, 2025. This event allowed service members to get a few hours of dance instruction with a professional dancer in preparation for a competitive performance with a live audience. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 19:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960105
|VIRIN:
|250424-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110951132
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
