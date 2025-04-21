Coast Guard Cutter Tampa at Fleet Week Top Gun Olympics

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa (WMEC 902) crew participates in the Top Gun Olympics at Fleet Week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 26, 2025. The Top Gun Olympics are a friendly competition between fleet week commands and local organizations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
