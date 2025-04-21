Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Top Gun Olympics" | FWFL 2025

    WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen compete in the "Top Gun Olympics" at the Weston YMCA during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025, April 26. FWFL celebrates a time-honored tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960101
    VIRIN: 250426-N-BT677-2001
    Filename: DOD_110951100
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WESTON, FLORIDA, US

    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    Navy 250
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    FWFL25
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale 2025

