    18th MP BDE Ball Video

    GERMANY

    04.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 18th Military Police Brigade held its annual military ball at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort on 25 April 2025 on USAG Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960097
    VIRIN: 250425-A-PT551-3489
    Filename: DOD_110950893
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP BDE Ball Video, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Ball
    Army
    be all you can be
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    Sword of Freedom

