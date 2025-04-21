Nordhaus talks with record-setting recruiter Parkison

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Parkison, who has been a recruiter for 13 years, recently completed his 700th accession into the Ohio Air Guard becoming the first in National Guard history to achieve this milestone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)