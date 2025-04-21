Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus talks with record-setting recruiter Parkison

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Parkison, who has been a recruiter for 13 years, recently completed his 700th accession into the Ohio Air Guard becoming the first in National Guard history to achieve this milestone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordhaus talks with record-setting recruiter Parkison, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    CNGB
    National Guard
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base
    Steve Nordhaus
    Todd Parkison

