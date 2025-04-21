Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with Air Force Master Sgt. Todd Parkison, production superintendent with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Parkison, who has been a recruiter for 13 years, recently completed his 700th accession into the Ohio Air Guard becoming the first in National Guard history to achieve this milestone. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 12:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|960095
|VIRIN:
|250423-Z-VX744-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110950848
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nordhaus talks with record-setting recruiter Parkison, by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.